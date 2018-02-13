BREAKING: Pa. Governor Rejects GOP Redistricting Map As Deadline Looms
SARASOTA, Fla. (CBS) – A small but feisty alligator in Florida put up a big fight when officers tried to remove it from outside a grocery store.

The 4-foot gator was found underneath a car outside a Sarasota grocery store last Thursday, according to a report from Inside Edition.

Police officers were called to the scene to remove the animal.

Video from the scene shows the officers wrestling with the animal as onlookers snapped photos of it.

The alligator was safely removed and released back into the wild.

 

 

 

