FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 9 a.m. Wednesday
By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under:Adventure Aquarium, Eagles, KYW Newsradio 1060, New Jersey, Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Adventure Aquarium is adding four new penguins to its colony, including two brothers who’ve been named after two popular Philadelphia Eagles.

Brothers Carson and Nick were oblivious to the cameras and their newfound fame, as they were placed in a makeshift pen.

Biologist Callin Mulvaney says the names were a no-brainer after the duo hatched out in December.

“We had a lot of girls for a very long time, a lot of girl chicks, and then these two came along and the Eagles won and were going to the Super Bowl so we’re like, we gotta name them Carson and Nick,” said Mulvaney.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia School Tops List Of Highest SAT Scores In Pennsylvania

So which one is the starter?

“It’s actually a little bit backwards with these,” said Mulvaney. “Nick is a lot more outgoing than Carson is, although Carson hatched out first, he’s a little more timid but Nick is all for everything. He gets right in the middle of it so I guess he’s our starter.”

There you have it. A penguin quarterback controversy at Adventure Aquarium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch