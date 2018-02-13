PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Adventure Aquarium is adding four new penguins to its colony, including two brothers who’ve been named after two popular Philadelphia Eagles.

Brothers Carson and Nick were oblivious to the cameras and their newfound fame, as they were placed in a makeshift pen.

Biologist Callin Mulvaney says the names were a no-brainer after the duo hatched out in December.

“We had a lot of girls for a very long time, a lot of girl chicks, and then these two came along and the Eagles won and were going to the Super Bowl so we’re like, we gotta name them Carson and Nick,” said Mulvaney.

So which one is the starter?

“It’s actually a little bit backwards with these,” said Mulvaney. “Nick is a lot more outgoing than Carson is, although Carson hatched out first, he’s a little more timid but Nick is all for everything. He gets right in the middle of it so I guess he’s our starter.”

There you have it. A penguin quarterback controversy at Adventure Aquarium.