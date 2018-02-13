FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 9 a.m. Wednesday
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Health authorities in New Jersey are reporting the second death of a child associated with the flu this season.

The New Jersey Department of Health said it had been notified of the death of a 6-year-old girl from Hudson County in a New Jersey Hospital on Monday. The department plans a confirmatory test.

The death in December of a 4-year-old girl from the central part of the state was also flu-related.

Officials are still urging that people take precautions such as washing or disinfecting hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, say home if sick (especially with a fever) and get a flu shot. Officials say the flu season can last until May.

