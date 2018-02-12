GLEN ROCK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey youth minister stands accused of stealing nearly $600 from his church’s collection baskets.
Authorities say Sean Massaro was captured on surveillance video taking cash from All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Glen Rock. They say $582 went missing over a five-week period.
Massaro was arrested Sunday and released without bail. He’s the church’s director of children and youth ministries.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Collins, released a statement saying “each of us is subject to poor judgment” and asked the congregation to pray for mercy for “those who have wronged us.”
It wasn’t known Monday if Massaro has retained an attorney. A telephone number for him could not be located.
(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)