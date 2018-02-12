PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a Saturday to remember for Division III Widener University guard Tyler Drews.

The junior dropped a career-high 40 points on Hood College in a 104-80 victory down in Frederick, Maryland.

“It’s something you don’t really expect,” Drews tells KYW Newsradio, “but this was one of the days I did feel good. I even joked around with one of my teammates, Nick Jackson, before the game, I told him that I was feeling good and that this might be a big day for me. And it turned out it was.”

Drews shot 15 of 20 overall and did most of his damage from deep, hitting 10 of 12 three-point attempts (83%). The ten three-pointers are tied for the ninth most in a single game in Division III this season.

“It kind of snowballed,” Drews says of his big game. “I hit a couple open shots to start the game and then my teammates, very unselfish, they went out of their way to find me for the next couple of possessions and all of a sudden I had 22 at halftime. Then they really went out of their way to keep me going.”

Drews added eight rebounds and five assists to the cause for the Pride who improved to 13-10 on the season (6-8 in the Middle Atlantic Conference).

The 40-point performance for Drews improved his scoring average for the season to 16.7, which is tops on the team. He’s now shooting 39% from three.

“My junior year’s been great,” Drews says. “It’s my first year with Widener. I transferred from [Division II Caldwell University in New Jersey]. So I was just happy they gave me the opportunity and it’s really worked out best for me.”

Drews and the Pride will return to action on Tuesday night when they host Arcadia.