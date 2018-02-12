NEW YORK (CBS) — The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to the hospital for evaluation after opening a letter containing white powder inside.
CBS New York reports the letter was addressed to Trump Jr. and was sent to the Sutton Place home he shares with his wife, Vanessa Trump.
According to CBS New York, Vanessa Trump opened the envelope and discovered the white powder.
President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and two others were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Law enforcement sources tell CBS New York that preliminary tests show the white powder was not harmful.
It is not yet known what the substance is.
The NYPD and Secret Service are investigating the incident.
The White House has yet to comment on the incident.