By Vittoria Woodill
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Love is in the air and with Valentine’s Day is only two days away, a South Jersey pastry place has just the thing to sweeten the taste of your date.

At Classic Cake in Cherry Hill , executive pastry Chef Robert Bennett is the artist responsible for confections so many swoon over and he’s got an easy recipe that will impress, and it’s called the chocolate cherry bomb.

But in case you want to try something a bit simpler, below is the recipe for a chocolate mousse:

  • 1 pint heavy cream
  • 1 pound chocolate
  • 1 pint heavy whipped cream

Boil heavy cream then pour on chocolate and stir to make a ganache. Whip the other cream and fold together.

Put on top of chocolate cake and include filling such as raspberries/cherries.

