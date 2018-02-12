BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Taken To Hospital After Opening Letter Containing White Powder
By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drowsy Uber drivers will not be able to pick up passengers. That’s the goal of a new feature in the ride-hailing app that attempts to enforce rest periods.

Once a driver reaches 10 straight hours on the road, Uber will suggest a break and warn of an impending deadline.

Two hours later, the app will go offline, with no new fares allowed for six hours.

Uber says it’s to help cut the risks of fatigue while behind the wheel.

The company notes about 60 percent of Uber drivers use the app fewer than 10 hours a week.

Still, many who make a living shuttling people around also have accounts with Lyft — which enforces a six-hour break after 14 hours — and other services, so if they’re locked out by Uber, they could simply scoff and switch and continue to pick up riders.

