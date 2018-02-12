PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transportation Security Administration has reopened a temporary enrollment center at Philadelphia International Airport for a TSA PreCheck program that gives airline passengers a quicker screening experience.

TSA PreCheck streamlines screening of vetted, trusted travelers at U.S. checkpoints.

“You’re basically giving us your personal information, travel history and such,” said Gary Renfrow, the Federal Security Director of TSA Philadelphia. “From that they’re able to evaluate whether you’re a low risk, which we know most people are.”

Renfrow says you need to enroll prior to using the service. Among the benefits, you can breeze through more quickly than the main security lines and checkpoints.

“Your wait time will typically be five minutes or less,” he said. “Whereas, for the average customer it’s a 15 or-20 minute screening process.

And he says there are fewer hassles.

“You get to leave on your light jacket, shoes and belt, your laptop can stay in the bag,” Renfrow said.

You still need to keep 3-1-1 compliant for those liquids and gels in a carry-on bag.

And PreCheck passengers are on board.

“It’s maybe the best $85 I ever spent,” said one passenger. “I travel a couple of times a month and it saves me a ton of time.”

“It just moves so much more smoothly,” said another.

A five-year membership fee costs $85, or $17 a year. Nearly 50 domestic carriers have signed on. TSA PreCheck is available when you depart from a U.S. airport to a foreign country, and for domestic, connecting flights after you return to the United States.