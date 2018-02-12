FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 1 p.m. Tuesday
By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Child car seats are getting with the times, with technology that can keep kids safer and give parents peace of mind.

At the heart of the Cybex Sirona M car seat is a chest clip that secures a child in more ways than one.

It links with a phone and with the vehicle’s onboard diagnostics port, providing both an audible alarm and visual notification if the little one gets unbuckled.

Mom, dad, or other caregiver will be alerted if the kid gets left behind in the seat. If that doesn’t spur the forgetful adult into action, the app gets in touch with emergency contacts and sends GPS information.

It also monitors the temperature in the back seat to keep a child from getting dangerously hot or cold.

The Sirona M with “SensorSafe 2.0” is now available for around $330.

