MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in Monroe Township are investigating a crash involving a school bus on late Monday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. near Tuckahoe and Glassboro Roads.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where it appears a school bus and another vehicle may be involved.
According to the Williamstown Fire Department, preliminary reports indicate that there were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
