PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What do you do when your shot is shot? The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly turned to virtual reality goggles to help their prized NBA draft pick who has not played a game since October.
According to a Bleacher Report article, citing a Sixers beat reporter who credits sources, Maryland native and Washington University standout guard Markelle Fultz is using VR goggles to get that old thing back–that thing that made him such a prolific scorer on his way to being drafted No. 1 overall in last year’s draft.
The idea is to get Fultz to recall and visualize his normal shooting stroke until it becomes second nature again.
The 19-year-old Fultz has not been the same since observers noticed a hitch in his shot during the Sixers’ Blue and White inner-squad scrimmage before the start of the season.
He was shutdown after just four games of play when a shoulder injury was discovered, according to Bryan Colangelo, the team’s president of basketball of operations. Since then, Fultz has been continuing shooting drills as part of his re-integration program.
Fultz joins a number of the Sixers’ recent top draft picks who have not seen their rookie season through, due to injury.