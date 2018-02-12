BREAKING: Man Abducted At Gunpoint, Set On Fire, Philadelphia Police Say
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to promote assistant QB coach Press Taylor to quarterbacks coach, according to Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, 30, reportedly brought the “Philly Special” to Doug Pederson before the Super Bowl.

Related: Nick Foles Suggests Philly Special To Doug Pederson, Like In A Movie

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/961003520827764736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fphiladelphia.cbslocal.com%2F2018%2F02%2F07%2Fnick-foles-suggests-philly-special%2F

Taylor was the QB coach for Tulsa in 2011 and 2012, before joining the Eagles as offensive quality control guy. In 2016, he was promoted to assistant QB coach as well.

Taylor replaces John DeFilippo. The Eagles still have a vacant offensive coordinator position after Frank Reich accepted the job as Colts head coach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch