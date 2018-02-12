PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to promote assistant QB coach Press Taylor to quarterbacks coach, according to Ian Rapoport.
Taylor, 30, reportedly brought the “Philly Special” to Doug Pederson before the Super Bowl.
Related: Nick Foles Suggests Philly Special To Doug Pederson, Like In A Movie
https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/961003520827764736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fphiladelphia.cbslocal.com%2F2018%2F02%2F07%2Fnick-foles-suggests-philly-special%2F
Taylor was the QB coach for Tulsa in 2011 and 2012, before joining the Eagles as offensive quality control guy. In 2016, he was promoted to assistant QB coach as well.
Taylor replaces John DeFilippo. The Eagles still have a vacant offensive coordinator position after Frank Reich accepted the job as Colts head coach.