LONDON (CBS) – Kensington Palace released new details Monday on Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to American actress Meghan Markle. The straight out of a fairytale union is set for May 19 at Noon (GMT), 7 a.m. (EST).

The couple will wed at St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle, which is about 25 miles west of London.

Trump To Unveil Infrastructure Plan

At 1 p.m., following the ceremony, the newlyweds will leave Windsor Castle in a carriage, travel along high street through the town of Windsor and loop back to the castle via the Long Walk.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the route offering their well-wishes as with previous royal weddings.

On behalf of the couple, Kensington palace wrote on its Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal that “They hope the short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day. pic.twitter.com/z8fukP2nea — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

There will be two receptions. The first will be after the ceremony at St. George’s Hall for the guests of the congregation. Prince Charles will hold a second reception that evening for close family and friends.

Matthew McConaughey Takes Out Newspaper Ad Congratulating Nick Foles

Since the couple’s engagement in November, people have speculated about the potential guest list.

One person expected to be invited is Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who has been divorced from Prince Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew for more than 20 years.

Prince Harry remains close to his cousin Princess Eugenie, who is planning a wedding of her own at St. George’s Chapel in the fall.

Many also wonder if former President Barack Obama will be invited, because he and Prince Harry are close friends.

Invites will be sent out in a few weeks, with the wedding just about three months away.