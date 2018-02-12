PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Florida server says she was fired after using social media to speak up about a church that didn’t tip her.
Tamlynn Yoder worked the takeout counter at Outback Steakhouse.
She says after preparing 75 orders for the local church and loading the order into the car, church members left her high and dry.
So she posted about the experience on social media.
When the church found out about her post, they contacted the restaurant to make things right.
But when Yoder showed up for work the next day, she was fired.
Now the church is trying to make things right with Yoder.