FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 1 p.m. Tuesday
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Florida server says she was fired after using social media to speak up about a church that didn’t tip her.

Tamlynn Yoder worked the takeout counter at Outback Steakhouse.

She says after preparing 75 orders for the local church and loading the order into the car, church members left her high and dry.

Package Thieves Steal Box Full Of Cockroaches

So she posted about the experience on social media.

When the church found out about her post, they contacted the restaurant to make things right.

But when Yoder showed up for work the next day, she was fired.

Now the church is trying to make things right with Yoder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch