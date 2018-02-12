PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day is almost here. February 18th is National Drink Wine Day!
Not that anyone needs an excuse.
It gave the survey team at nationaltoday.com the chance to find some fun wine facts!
After asking 1,000 Americans, they found 40 percent of women said they have finished off an entire bottle of wine by themselves.
That’s compared to 33 percent of men.
The wine varietal with the biggest health punch is Pinot Noir because of its resveratrol levels.
When it comes to wine snobs, men are 12 percent more likely to become one.
Men are also twice as likely to cry after wine.
Not sure, if the last one was a fun fact as much as sad.
Anyways, cheers to National Drink Wine Day.
