By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the LOVE statue will return to its rightful place at JFK Plaza, also known as Love Park.

There will be a low-key parade, compared to the big one Philly had last week.

“The parade will start at 10 o’clock and we want to be able to stop at each one of these art pieces, for at least five minutes so the public can get photos at each stop and have an opportunity to see ‘LOVE on the Move,'” said Carrie Liebrand, of the city’s office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

The LOVE statue will stop at the Joan of Arc statue, the Washington Monument in front of the Art Museum, the AMOR sculpture, and the Monument to Six Million Jewish Martyrs, before arriving at LOVE Park for installation.

Liebrand says there will be no official ceremony at the end of the parade, and a formal dedication and ceremony is expected later in the Spring.

LOVE parade route

Credit: CBS3

Sites with approximate arrival time and descriptions*

  1. 10:00 a.m. – 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
    Joan of Arc by Emmanuel Fremiet, 1890
    Presented to the citizens of Philadelphia in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution, the sculpture stands for French-American ties, feminine heroism, and courage.
  2. 10:10 a.m. – The Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval
    Washington Monument by Rudolf Siemering, 1897
    Sitting across from the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art stairs, this monument was commissioned by the Society of the Cincinnati of Pennsylvania to commemorate those who had fought together during the War of Independence.
  3. 10:20 a.m. – 20th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
    All Wars Memorial to Colored Soldiers and Sailors by J. Otto Schweizer, 1934
    Commissioned by the Pennsylvania Legislature as a monument to PA’s African American military men, the sculpture and its location represent overdue respect.
  4. 10:30 a.m. – Logan Square
    Swann Memorial Fountain by Alexander Stirling Calder, 1924
    The swan figures reference Dr. Wilson Cary Swann, who founded the Philadelphia Fountain Society to provide fresh drinking water throughout the city. The three reclining Native American figures represent Philadelphia’s three waterways: the Delaware, the Schuylkill, and the Wissahickon.
  5. 10:45 a.m. – 18th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
    AMOR by Robert Indiana, 1998
    This Latin/Spanish version of the LOVE sculpture was created in response to the changing demographics of the U.S. and the artist’s desire to speak to his fellow citizens. As a permanent part of the City of Philadelphia’s public art collection since its debut during the 2015 World Meeting of Families, AMOR serves as a companion artwork to LOVE.
  6. 11:00 a.m. – 16th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
    Monument to Six Million Jewish Martyrs by Nathan Rapoport, 1964
    This impassioned memorial to the victims of the Holocaust was commissioned by the Association of New Jewish Americans and the Federation of Jewish Agencies of Greater Philadelphia.
  7. 11:15 a.m. – Arrival at JFK Plaza/LOVE Park for installation

*Above arrival times are approximate and may vary due to traffic conditions.

