PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the LOVE statue will return to its rightful place at JFK Plaza, also known as Love Park.
There will be a low-key parade, compared to the big one Philly had last week.
“The parade will start at 10 o’clock and we want to be able to stop at each one of these art pieces, for at least five minutes so the public can get photos at each stop and have an opportunity to see ‘LOVE on the Move,'” said Carrie Liebrand, of the city’s office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.
The LOVE statue will stop at the Joan of Arc statue, the Washington Monument in front of the Art Museum, the AMOR sculpture, and the Monument to Six Million Jewish Martyrs, before arriving at LOVE Park for installation.
Liebrand says there will be no official ceremony at the end of the parade, and a formal dedication and ceremony is expected later in the Spring.