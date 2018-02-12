PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are coming and LeBron knows it.

After the new-look Cavs destroyed the Celtics on Sunday, LeBron James talked about how his team still has a lot of work to do.

“We’ve got some catching up to do with not only Boston, but Toronto and Philadelphia and all the other teams in the Eastern Conference and the rest of the league, to try to get on the page where we felt like we’re confident enough to go out and win a playoff game,” James said via Cavs.com.

Interestingly, LeBron mentions Philly — the No. 8 seed — along with the Raptors and Celtics, the top two teams in the East.

The Sixers have won three in a row, are set to add Marco Belinelli, and are still hoping to get a healthy Markelle Fultz back at some point this season. The team has not made the playoffs since 2011-12, but are poised to do so this season. And with guys like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, teams will not want to see Philly in the playoffs.

Per FiveThirtyEight.com, the Sixers are set to be favorites in 22 of their 29 games.

The other prong in this is James’ impending free-agency decision looming this offseason. James might consider joining Philadelphia, a team listed as 10/1 by Bovada as James’ next team.