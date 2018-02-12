PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has won NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, again.
It is the first time a Sixer has won the award multiple times in the same season, since Andre Miller did it twice in 2007-08, per Brian Seltzer.
Embiid has scored at least 20 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four straight games. He’s averaged 26.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game over the past week.
For the season, Embiid is averaging 23.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks. He’s played 43 out of 53 games this season, averaging 31.6 minutes per game.
Embiid will represent the Sixers in Sunday’s NBA All-Star game, as well.
