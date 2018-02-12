FLOOD WARNING: North Branch Of Rancocas Creek In Burlington County Until 3 p.m. Tuesday
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a New York man sexually assaulted a hotel employee after he was released following his arrest on charges that he had beaten his girlfriend in an Atlantic City casino-hotel garage.

Police were called to Bally’s Hotel and Casino on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, police charged 32-year-old Jamel Carlton of Saugerties, New York, with simple assault after they said he had attacked his 41-year-old girlfriend. He was released under court guidelines.

Police say he returned to the hotel and sexually assaulted a 51-year-old female employee after pushing her into a room.

Carlton is held pending a court appearance on aggravated sexual assault and other charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

