PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware’s Division of Public Health is reporting a record-breaking flu season in the First State.
Six flu-related deaths have occurred in Delaware in the past week alone.
For the week between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3 — there were 995 confirmed cases of flu in Delaware. That’s the highest single week total since the 2009-2010 flu season.
Health Officials: Flu Has Reached Pandemic Levels
Officials say there have been nearly 3,000 confirmed flu cases in Delaware this season.
Health officials say the flu vaccine this year didn’t do a very good job of preventing influenza.
If you develop symptoms, doctors say it’s important to get Tamiflu as soon as possible, when it’s most effective. This is an especially nasty flu strain that makes people sick for weeks.