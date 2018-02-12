PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Is the Eagles fever leading to success in the city’s other sports?
Since that Super Bowl win last Sunday, Philly is still soaring.
The 76ers have won three straight, with a chance to win their fourth Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers have won four straight, including back-to-back road wins on the West Coast, capped off by that win over the red-hot Vegas Golden Nights.
The teams 7-0 combined since the Eagles secured the Lombardi Trophy.
Historically, the idea that a win of one team equals winning seasons for other city sports teams is a little iffy. But as we’ve found, there is a definite impact on the spirit of fans.
“Champions breed champions and wins attract other wins so it’s definitely possible,” said Kaido Soomlais.
Lily Soomlais says, “Yeah, it’s the law of attraction, everyone gets behind the teams because they know what it feels like to win.”
“It gave everyone else the eyesight and that there is hope for Philadelphia,” Raymond Rayford said.