PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you ever dreamed of eating candy and getting paid for it?
Well, now you can and no experience is required.
Mondelez International, who owns the popular company Cadbury, says they are searching for a chocolate taster in England.
“We seek Sensory Panelists- Confectionary to join our close knit, friendly team; situated at RSSL (Reading Scientific Services Ltd) on the Whiteknights campus of Reading University,” the posting reads. “Our panelists are key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world- by tasting and providing feedback just like our consumers.”
Mondelez says they will provide full training to develop your taste buds before you work in “dedicated sensory booths” and “discussion rooms” to perfect the chocolate.
The only requirements for those applying: passion for sweets, honesty and eagerness to try new products.
