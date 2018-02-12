PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tens of thousands of drivers who use Route 422 in the Valley Forge area on a daily basis are going to find some major changes in the construction zone there.

The first major adjustment affects Route 422 eastbound drivers who won’t be able to use the Route 23 Valley Forge ramp because it’s being closed.

PennDOT says the ramp will be closed through late summer for construction of what it calls a fly-over ramp.

“During construction, motorists will be directed to exit at First Avenue and then make a left onto Gulph Road to reach Route 23,” said PennDOT’s Bob Kent.

Now, for westbound 422 drivers, PennDOT plans big changes by mid-week when it shifts the lanes of traffic in the construction zone there onto a newly built westbound bridge over the Schuylkill River.

Drivers who jump onto Route 422 westbound from Route 202 will find some periodic lane closures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in a stretch that runs all the way up to the Oaks interchange so crews can place temporary barriers and paint traffic lines.

The traffic shift to the new bridge is set to occur by Wednesday at 6 a.m., weather permitting.