By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After nearly a decade in the game, Asking Alexandria seems to have found a shiny new second act.

The English rock band’s latest album is self-titled and serves as a new beginning for the band.

“We wanted this to be our first album,” explains singer Danny Worsnop, before their show at Electric Factory in Philadelphia this weekend. “We made a conscious decision going in, when Ben and I were writing it, to throw out the rule book of what it was to be Asking Alexandria and just be creative and be songwriters again.”

It worked for Worsnop and bandmate Ben Bruce, whose new batch of tunes have found a wider audience beyond the Warped Tour scene. They’ve been popping up in regular rock rotations and been the soundtrack for everything from the WWE to the NHL.

The new beginning comes partly from a new standpoint to sing and write songs.

“We’re not mad about stuff anymore,” said Worsnop, laughing. “What are we gonna shout and complain about now? Mortgages?”

For some, Asking Alexandria is a brand new band due to their recent success. However, as Danny and Ben note, they’ve been grinding and successful for years.

“People are just finding us now when we’re tired and boring,” Worsnop joked. “When we were young and full of energy and putting our all into this thing, nowhere to be seen, but now we’re sleepy.”

A wide-awake Asking Alexandria went on to rock the Factory on Saturday night in Philadelphia, but not before they talked about family, the USO and Michael Jackson. You can check out the full interview above, or click here.

Video of this interview is also available here.