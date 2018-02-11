PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New titles led the way at multiplexes this weekend.
First place was claimed by the erotic-thriller sequel, Fifty Shades Freed, which debuted with an opening weekend take of $39-million.
In second place, with a total of $25-million, was the new animated adventure, Peter Rabbit.
And third went to the Clint Eastwood-directed real-life docu-thriller, The 15:17 to Paris, which took in $13-million.
Rounding out the top five were the holdovers, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, with $10-million, and The Greatest Showman, with $6-million.
All told, industry-wide totals were well above those of last weekend, but well below those of a year ago.
Bill WineBill Wine has been KYW Newsradio’s movie critic since 2001. You can also hear Bill’s “Weekend Box Office” reports Mondays on KYW Newsradio; his...More from Bill Wine