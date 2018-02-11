FLOOD WATCH: In Effect Through Midnight For The Delaware Valley
By Bill Wine
Filed Under:Bill Wine, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New titles led the way at multiplexes this weekend.

First place was claimed by the erotic-thriller sequel, Fifty Shades Freed, which debuted with an opening weekend take of $39-million.

In second place, with a total of $25-million, was the new animated adventure, Peter Rabbit.

And third went to the Clint Eastwood-directed real-life docu-thriller, The 15:17 to Paris, which took in $13-million.

Rounding out the top five were the holdovers, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, with $10-million, and The Greatest Showman, with $6-million.

All told, industry-wide totals were well above those of last weekend, but well below those of a year ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch