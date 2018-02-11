FLOOD WATCH: In Effect Through Midnight For The Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a great day if you have a sweet tooth. February 11 is National Peppermint Patty Day.

The first commercially made mint patty was made in the 1840’s on the Isle of Man between England and Ireland.

The most popular one, of course, is the York Peppermint Patty, which was originally produced in 1940 by Henry Kessler at his York Cone Company.

The York patty became famous, in part, because it was firm and crisp, while other chocolate-covered peppermints were soft and gooey.

