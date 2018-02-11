PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They say necessity is the mother of invention. Well in this case, it could be the grandmother.

Most of us use Uber or Lyft these days, but the ride-sharing services aren’t an option for everyone.

Eighty-six-year-old Betty doesn’t feel safe behind the wheel anymore but doesn’t want to lose her independence. There is Uber, but grandson Justin Boogaard says that’s not an option.

“She can’t call an Uber because Uber and Lyft don’t have phone numbers and she doesn’t have a smart phone,” he said. “So you need to get a smart phone, you have to learn how to use a smart phone, you have to start creating passwords, you have to download an app to set up the Uber account.”

So Boogaard came up with GoGo Grandparent. With just a phone call, Grandma Betty can order a ride. Operators do all the work, track the ride and even text family members afterward.

“People call our number, press 1 to get a ride to their home, press 2 to order a ride to wherever they were dropped off last, or press 0 to speak to a 24/7 operator, who we call professional grandchildren.”

The service arranges everything with Uber or Lyft all for a small fee charged to the rider’s account. It’s available for anyone 50 years and older or the visually impaired.