PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might have been a dreary, damp day outside on Sunday, but the weather didn’t dampen the spirits of people showing their support for a good cause.
“So far today I’ve raised $536,” said 13-year-old Jared Miller.
He is proud of those numbers, and he and bigger brother Benjamin should be. They came to the Brodsky Enrichment Center in Bala Cynwyd to hit the phones and raise money for Jewish people around the world.
“It’s nice to know that I’ve done something to impact the community,” said Benjamin.
It’s not just about feeding thousands everyday and putting food on their plates, organizer Sheree Bloch says they fund that, and much more.
“We fund programs that support the Holocaust survivors, the elderly, multi-generational families in distress,” she explained.
The volunteers say it’s not only powerful that their calls are getting results, but also gratifying.
Less than two hours into the event they raised $70,000. It’s a warm feeling all around.