HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — The next few days will be critical ones in the case involving the shape of Pennsylvania’s Congressional districts.
The state Supreme Court tore up the map of Pennsylvania’s Congressional districts last month. It gave the legislature until this past Friday to submit a new map and gave Governor Wolf until this Thursday to accept or reject it.
A map was presented to the governor Friday night, but it was not in the form of a bill approved by majority votes of the House and Senate.
It was, instead, submitted by the top Republican in each chamber of the GOP-controlled legislature.
Governor Wolf, in a statement, said he would review the new map, but also quipped that he thinks the court’s order did not appear to allow for two individuals to draw up new district boundaries on behalf of the entire legislature.
It remains to be seen what the state high court thinks about that. Legislative leaders, meanwhile, may try to put the map up for a vote before Thursday.