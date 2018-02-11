PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Valentine’s Day is still days away, but the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown was full of heart and love Saturday night, not to mention some glitz and glamour.

Tuxedos and evening gowns were out in full force at the 61st annual Philadelphia Heart Ball, organized by the American Heart Association.

“We’re here to celebrate a year-long effort of fundraising and raising awareness for research and education of heart disease and stroke,” explains Heart Ball director Becky Shenk.

Hundreds of people attended the black-tie gala, including Kelly Blumenthal and her family, who have a special appreciation for the AHA’s life saving mission.

“Our youngest son Finn, who just turned three, was born with heart disease,” she tells KYW Newsradio.

Life for Finn didn’t get any easier after that.

“He spent the better part of the first year of his life in the hospital enduring ten surgeries before the age of one,” Blumenthal says, “including one open heart surgery.”

Meet the Blumenthal family. Their youngest son, Finn (in mom’s arms), was born with heart disease and has survived multiple open heart surgeries. Now attending the #PhillyHeartBall Finn’s family says he’s feeling “fantastic.” His story on @KYWNewsradio @AHAPhilly pic.twitter.com/VG07ZQRyHB — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) February 11, 2018

After some complications…

“We researched the entire country to find the best care for him and 100-percent landed on Philadelphia,” Blumenthal says.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to be exact.

“And he just had his second open heart surgery four months ago and he’s just doing fantastic,” adds Blumenthal.

Finn was the evening’s success story. Two Philadelphia doctors also received awards at the event.

“The goal is to create a sense of community within the room and continue to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke,” says Shenk.

You can donate to the cause anytime by clicking here.