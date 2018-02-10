PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is dead following a shooting in the West Philadelphia section of the city Saturday night.
The shooting took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. near 56th and Locust Street.
Authorities say the victim, who has not yet been identified, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and one to his right cheek.
Following the shooting, police say the victim was transported the Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He would later be pronounced dead.
Officials say police are investigating the scene.
No arrests have been made, and a weapon has yet to be recovered.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact police.