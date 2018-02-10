PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mild, but very wet weekend is setting up for the Delaware Valley with a soaking rain on the way. While Saturday doesn’t look ideal weather-wise, it will be the “better” day of the weekend because Sunday is looking like a complete soaker. Rain will begin to develop later on this afternoon, so Saturday morning is the time to complete your outdoor plans and activities. A prolonged period of heavy rain will overspread the region tonight into Sunday. The heaviest rain is likely to occur along the I-95 corridor where some areas, including Philadelphia could see anywhere from 2-3″ of rain.

This is just one model projection, but you can see the heaviest axis of rain sets up right along I-95 from Wilmington to Trenton with amounts a little bit lower both SE and NW.

Because of this threat for prolonged heavy rain, a Flood Watch has been issued for just about the entire region, excluding the Poconos. Low-lying flooding will be likely and flooding will also be possible on area streams, creeks and rivers through late Sunday.

FORECAST: