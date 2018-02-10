MAYS LANDING, NJ (CBS) — A Hamilton Township man has been charged in connection to the death of his 4-month-old son.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said 35-year-old Jose Rojas, of Mays Landing, is charged with first degree Aggravated Manslaughter, second degree Aggravated Assault and second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child for the death of his infant son.
On January 29, Hamilton Township Police responded to a home along the 6000 block of Hoover Drive for a report of an unresponsive child. When officers arrived they found a 4-month-old boy with no pulse. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.
Man Arrested In Attempted Arson Of New Jersey Police Station
Police said their investigation showed that Rojas was home alone with his three young children. He told police that the child rolled off the bed, which was approximately two feet high.
However, doctors at CHOP determined the injuries were so significant that a fall could have only caused them if the child fell at least 30 feet.
Doctors said the child suffered hemorrhages in both eyes that were too numerous to count the number. They said the pattern of hemorrhages was consistent with severe trauma, specifically abusive head trauma.