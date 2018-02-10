FLOOD WATCH: 6 p.m. Saturday Through Sunday Night For The Delaware Valley
By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under:Delaware Valley University, KYW Newsradio, Longwood Gardens, Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A partnership is giving those who love gardens the chance to earn a degree.

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square offers a free two-year program preparing students for professional careers in horticulture. Brian Trader, director of domestic and international studies, says some want more, and now they can get it at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown.

“Some of the graduates still see the value in having a bachelor’s level degree,” Trader said, “and so we think it’s really important to offer these types of opportunities for our alum. In addition there are some jobs out there that absolutely require a bachelor’s degree in horticulture.”

He says interested students would receive 55 credits at the university along with generous scholarships for the additional two years of schooling.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch