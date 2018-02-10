PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A partnership is giving those who love gardens the chance to earn a degree.
Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square offers a free two-year program preparing students for professional careers in horticulture. Brian Trader, director of domestic and international studies, says some want more, and now they can get it at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown.
“Some of the graduates still see the value in having a bachelor’s level degree,” Trader said, “and so we think it’s really important to offer these types of opportunities for our alum. In addition there are some jobs out there that absolutely require a bachelor’s degree in horticulture.”
He says interested students would receive 55 credits at the university along with generous scholarships for the additional two years of schooling.