PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several hundred people got into the Valentine’s Day spirit by stripping down to their underwear and running around the block, but they did it for a good cause.

People wore what you’d expect them to wear at an event called the 4th annual Cupid’s Undie Run.

“They’re wearing barely nothing,” one participant said. “Underwear, bras and underwear for the gentlemen!”

“Hopefully no one judges me and it just feels good to be in my Wonder Woman underoos,” another woman added.

The event wasn’t just about stripping down, it was a fundraiser for children with Neurofibromatosis.

“Everyone raises money to get here, you come in, you try to raise as much money as you can, you raise awareness, you raise money and you come here in your underwear and then you run around the block,” one woman said.

Dawn from South Philadelphia suffers from this disease, characterized by tumors on your nerves.

“It means the world,” she said. “I’ve had 34 surgeries. I’ve had one four-weeks-ago and knowing that people are doing this, I know that a cure is near.”