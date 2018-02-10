PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For some fans the Eagles’ Super Bowl run was life changing. In the case of the Collegeville Italian Bakery it was name changing, for the time being their as sign now says “Eagleville.”

“It did wonders for every single mom and pop business,” said, co-owner the Collegeville Italian Bakery, Steve Carcarey. “Everybody succeeded and everybody won and we’re just so thankful it was our year, the Philadelphia Eagles’ year”

The sweet taste of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship is flavored with redemption as it comes at the hands of the New England Patriots, and for those who bet against us – it’s time to pay up.

The Boston-area Montilio’s Baking Company wagered one of their sheet cakes against Collegeville’s famous Eagles tomato pies. If the eagles lost – the tomato pie would have included a Patriot’s logo.

“Oh that would have killed us, said co-owner Patrizia Carcarey. “ I think we would have had to destroy it.”

The Eagles won and another part of the bet was Montilio’s made a $500 donation to the Philadelphia School District.

Montilio’s says despite their beloved patriots loss, there’s no tears or anything else unsavory in this cake’s batter.

“We appreciate excellence and high quality skill and obviously the Eagles came to play,” said Eric Clark owner Montilio’s baking company.

Aunt Weezey passed out the slices as Collegeville’s customers shared in the sweet taste of victory.

It turns out revenge is a dish best served with butter cream