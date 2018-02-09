By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, Eagles Super Bowl Parade, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Philadelphia Eagles love story has gone viral.

Eagles blogger @shamus_clancy on Twitter, tweeted out the famous World War II photo of a sailor and nurse kissing in Time Square. A random female on Twitter, Ashley Sudder, let him know that she would be up for recreating the photo and direct messaged @shamus_clancy on Twitter.

The two figured out the logistics, got together, and made the photo happen during the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Thursday.

Shamus will be on SportsRadio 94WIP on Friday at 6:20 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch