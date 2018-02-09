PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Philadelphia Eagles love story has gone viral.
Eagles blogger @shamus_clancy on Twitter, tweeted out the famous World War II photo of a sailor and nurse kissing in Time Square. A random female on Twitter, Ashley Sudder, let him know that she would be up for recreating the photo and direct messaged @shamus_clancy on Twitter.
The two figured out the logistics, got together, and made the photo happen during the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Thursday.
Shamus will be on SportsRadio 94WIP on Friday at 6:20 p.m.
