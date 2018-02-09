PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA’s performance before and after the Eagles Super Bowl parade was evaluated on Friday at the post-parade news conference.
Scott Sauer, assistant general manager of operations for SEPTA, believes the transit agency succeeded in getting hundreds of thousands of people, particularly on the Broad Street Line and the Market Frankford El, to and from their destination.
“SEPTA asked our riders to rely on these workhorses, and that effort was greatly aided by the fact that we could offer free and convenient transportation for them. In fact, we carried more than 395,000 customers on the Market Frankford Line and the Broad Street Line,” said Sauer.
Independence Blue Cross picked up the tab.
Sauer says, however, SEPTA is not resting on its laurels, but will be revisiting the plan because “with the way things are with the Eagles, we could be doing this again next year.”
The assessment begins next week.