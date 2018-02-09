PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles Super Bowl victory celebration has cast a large shadow over the team that plays across Pattison Avenue as the Phillies made their first move to Florida and Spring training on Friday.

They’ve been packing for the past couple months. Friday morning, Phillies Manager of Equipment and Umpire Services Dan O’Rourke and his team loaded everything onto a 53 foot truck.

“Bats, baseballs, T-shirts, hats, helmets, towels, cups, pine tar, equipment bags, anything that we’re gonna need in Clearwater,” said O’Rourke.

Along with many of the comforts of home, such as golf clubs, bicycles, strollers, and playpens.

“You’re picking up your life for seven weeks, so why not make it worth it?” O’Rourke said.

This year, a new wrinkle. The truck is equipped with a GoPro so fans can check in for live video feeds during its 1,000 mile journey to Florida.

You can access it on the team’s Twitter page.

The truck is scheduled arrive on Saturday and will be offloaded on Sunday.