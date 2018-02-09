By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) —

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Under orders of the state Supreme Court, Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania legislature delivered a new proposed map of Congressional Districts to Governor Wolf Friday night.

The high court struck down the current map last month. More to come.

The proposed new map can be seen below:

img 3395 PA GOP Legislative Leaders Deliver New Proposed Congressional Map To Governor

(credit: Tony Romeo)

