HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Under orders of the state Supreme Court, Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania legislature delivered a new proposed map of Congressional Districts to Governor Wolf Friday night.
The high court struck down the current map last month. More to come.
The proposed new map can be seen below:
