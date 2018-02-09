PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In solidarity with restaurant workers, Pennsylvania’s attorney general promises to go after the Trump administration if they follow through on a proposed rule change that would impact workers’ tips.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro was at South Philadelphia’s Morning Glory Diner to strongly oppose a proposal by the Trump administration that he says would allow employers to essentially steal their employees’ tips.
“The Trump administration wants to change a 2011 rule by the U.S. Department of Labor that made it clear that tips belong solely to the employees who earned them!” Shapiro said.
Waitress Mary Garten says if her tips were taken by management in exchange for being paid the minimum wage, she could stand to lose a lot of money.
“Everyone in the industry deserves the dignity, and their tips,” she said.
Shapiro points out there are 220,000 tipped workers in Pennsylvania.
“And employers under this new proposed rule could actually pocket $5.8 billion nationwide!” he said.