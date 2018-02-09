Filed Under:Local TV, McDonald's, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It appears “big” isn’t good enough, McDonald’s is coming out with three new Big Mac sizes.

They’re the “grand,’ the “big,” and the Mac “junior.”

But wait, there’s more.

You could win a $12,000, seven-layer, stackable ring called the “Bling Mac.”

McDonald’s is giving away the 18-karat gold, gem-encrusted version of its classic sandwich.

For a chance to win it, tweet out your love for the Big Mac using the hashtag #BlingMacContest.

