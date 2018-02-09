PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Eagles fans have waited a lifetime to see the Birds bring home the Lombardi Trophy.
Unfortunately, not everyone made it long enough to see it happen, but that isn’t stopping some fans from bringing their loved-ones’ ashes along for the celebration.
One parade goer, spotted a man who had brought his wife’s urn with him to the parade.
“This is Dennis. He was next to me at the Eagles Superbowl Parade. He’s carrying with him the remains of his wife, Becky,” posted parade goer Dustin Javier on Facebook. “He said, ‘She was a die-hard Eagles fan so I had to make sure she was here for this.'”
Others decided to scatter their loved ones ashes at the celebration.