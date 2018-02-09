PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Eagles fans have waited a lifetime to see the Birds bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Unfortunately, not everyone made it long enough to see it happen, but that isn’t stopping some fans from bringing their loved-ones’ ashes along for the celebration.

This man reportedly flew in from Tampa to scatter his grandpop’s ashes at the #EaglesParade. It only makes sense if you’re a Philadelphian. pic.twitter.com/CcC1ceTGXT — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 8, 2018

One parade goer, spotted a man who had brought his wife’s urn with him to the parade.

“This is Dennis. He was next to me at the Eagles Superbowl Parade. He’s carrying with him the remains of his wife, Becky,” posted parade goer Dustin Javier on Facebook. “He said, ‘She was a die-hard Eagles fan so I had to make sure she was here for this.'”

Others decided to scatter their loved ones ashes at the celebration.

My uncle, who was also a father figure in my life, passed away a year and a half ago. Yesterday was his birthday and he was the biggest @Eagles fan. His brother is taking a small vial of his ashes to the #EaglesParade to be spread out as they follow along. I love and miss you. — VinnyChev (@VinnyChev) February 8, 2018