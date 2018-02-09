Filed Under:Lancaster Police, Local TV, Talkers

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police say an extremely simple sketch helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.

Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market last month.

An eyewitness sketch led to the identity of a suspect. (credit: Lancaster Police Department)

A witness provided the minimalist black-and-white drawing to officers. Police say while the sketch was cartoonish, it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect.

“After the initial release, some Investigators and veteran Officers recognized the physical description and modus operandi for the theft suspect. While the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it, along with the distinctive physical descriptors, jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name,” police said in a statement.

A photo of the suspect was given to the witness, who made a positive identification.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen, who is facing two counts of theft.

A spokesman for the police department says that as of Friday afternoon, Nguyen still hadn’t been arrested.

