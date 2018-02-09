PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fox News Host and author of the new book “Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War over Truth,” Howard Kurtz stopped by The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210am WPHT.
Kurtz reacted to the media coverage of White House aide Rob Porter, who has been accused of domestic abuse by two of his ex-wives.
“On the one hand, you can argue that it’s a bit much because nobody in the country has ever heard of Rob Porter but he did have a key job in the White House,” Kurtz said.
“The White House has mishandled it, even Trump allies are admitting that,” he continued. “It’s a sad situation for sure; two different ex-wives with the compelling accounts they have offered.”
Kurtz said it’s “fair” to ask if “people there (in the White House) knew about it,” and why didn’t Chief of Staff John Kelly “act sooner?”
In the end, Kurtz said, people are “trying to make this a Trump problem; it’s not a Trump problem. No one seems to be saying the President knew about this in advance,” only that “some of his staff did,” so that part of media coverage “goes a little far.”