HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — By mixing Philadelphia’s Mummers style with his fiery words of vengeance, Eagles center Jason Kelce became a local legend and international star overnight.
At a signing at Carl’s Cards in Havertown, the owner says that he sold 150 tickets to the event overnight, causing him to sell out completely. It was in direct response to Kelce’s parade performance.
“I didn’t like write anything down,” Kelce said of the speech, “For some reason the night before the parade I couldn’t sleep. I was really really excited. Then, kinda running though your head just the path of getting to the Superbowl; then, it really started hitting me about how much I had to overcome from last season, and once you start thinking about that, you think about the other guys and how much they have had to overcome.”
Teammate Beau Allen mentioned what he said to Kelce at breakfast following the parade, “As soon as I saw you approach the mic I took out my phone because I knew something good was coming.”
As for the tattoos of his face on fans and the photo released by Philadelphia police of Kelce atop City Hall?
“I think its pretty hilarious is what it is,” said Kelce.