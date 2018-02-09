By John McDevitt
Filed Under:Eagles Super Bowl Parade, Ealges 2017, Jason Kelce, John McDevitt, Mummers, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce’s passionate speech and singing aren’t the only things people are talking about as his Mummers suit got some attention at Thursday’s Super Bowl celebration.

“No one likes us, no one likes us, we don’t care. We’re from Philly!” Kelce said during his impassioned speech.

Philly Police Tweet Photo Of Jason Kelce Standing Atop City Hall

Kelce wanted something that says Philly for the parade and what better than a little sequins and feathers.

“This was all his idea to become a Mummer,” said Libby Hitt, a hair stylist at an Old City salon.

Hitt cuts Kelce’s hair and says the Eagles center knew her husband is a Mummer and asked her if he could help get a costume to fit him.

“So when he called to ask for the suit, I asked him, ‘What are your measurements?’ He said, ‘Oh, you know, 6-foot-3, 6-foot-5, 280.’ I said, ‘OK, we’ll just round up, 300 pounds, 6-foot-5.’ I said, ‘I’ll see what we can do,’ and you know, we had a suit within a few minutes, so it was no problem at all,” she said.

The suit is from the Avalon String Band’s 2008 Ire-Land of Leprechauns.

Eagles’ Jason Kelce Goes On Epic Rant During Super Bowl Ceremony

“Jason marches to the beat of his own drum, I try just to make him happy,” said Hitt. “That’s all I try to do.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch