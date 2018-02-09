PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Birds player recently told a South Florida radio station that he believes the Eagles held a fake walkthrough practice, just in case the New England Patriots were watching.

Expert: Philly’s Good Behavior At Parade Chalked Up To ‘Eagles Effect’

Eagles’ long snapper Rick Lovato told “The Ron and JP Show” on WDAE-FM in Tampa they did the fake walkthrough ahead of Super Bowl LII.

“I believe our whole walkthrough was just a complete fake walkthrough,” Lovato said. “We did it at the stadium. I believe I overheard someone say a lot of the plays we were running weren’t even in the playbook for the Super Bowl.”

This Is How Jason Kelce Got His Memorable Mummers Suit

Nothing has been the same since the New England Patriots were accused of spying on and recording the St. Louis Rams’ walkthrough practice prior to Super Bowl XXXVI in February of 2002. And Philadelphians and former Eagles players still talk about how the Patriots somehow cheated them out of a victory in Super Bowl XXXIX.

PHOTOS: Eagles Championship Parade

“We had two weeks to prepare for that game. A measly walkthrough the day before the game, we weren’t going to show anything to anyone, especially being at the stadium,” Lovato said about the Eagles’ preparation.

Philly Police Tweet Photo Of Jason Kelce Standing Atop City Hall

Whether fake or real, the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33, on their way to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.